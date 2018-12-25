Town city scheme: Farmers give nod for survey

Nashik: The farmers showed their green signal for conducting a survey on 754 acres of land in Makhmalabad Shivar for setting up a town city under greenfield project of smart city mission. The Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd. (NMSCDCL) has to complete the survey in a span of one month and has to give information about FSI and other concessions to farmers. If farmers satisfy over this, it would be possible to conduct the project.

NMSCDCL had organised a workshop on December 12 to give information to the farmers about how town city project under the greenfield development would be conducted as per development control rules and town planning scheme. After information by officials, it had been made it clear that most farmers would get FSI for 50% land. At that time farmers had asked about the FSI they would get.

They demanded 70% FSI. Thereafter the concerned officials stated that answers about this could not be given an actual survey and demanded to give permission for the survey. After officials held discussions with farmers recently, they gave permission orally for the survey.

NMSCDCL has planned greenfield development project along Godavari banks in Makhmalabad and Nashik Shivar. As the town city project will be conducted on 754 acres of land owned by around 200 farmers. As farmers opposed the scheme, selected farmers were taken to Gujarat. They were shown town city in Ahmedabad and AUDA office.

Following oral permission by the farmers, officials will get a period of two months for conducting the survey and to classify the farmland. Though there is a possibility of response by farmers if concessions on the lines of Gujarat are provided to them, the future of the greenfield project will depend after farmers get information about the benefits they would get after the survey.