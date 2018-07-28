Towing officials booked for damaging towed vehicle

Nashik: The Sarkarwada police on Saturday registered a case against towing personnel for allegedly damaging a two-wheeler of a motorist. According to the complainant Shubham Ramesh Mohite, 19, a student and resident of Makhmalabad area said the vehicle was damaged after being towed by the contractual workers in a tempo.

The incident took place around 11 am at traffic located in Sharanpur area of the city. Mohite was riding his two-wheeler from Ashok Stambh to Gangpur Naka when the event took place.

“The traffic cops on duty stopped Mohite near Sadbhavana fuel station for not wearing the helmet.

The cops also fined Mohite as a part of the legal action to be taken against him. However, Mohite claimed to bear no money with him during that time after which the cops towed the vehicle away and asked him to collect the vehicle after the fines were paid,” a cop said.

Later, Mohite visited the traffic office to pay the fine and reclaim the custody of his vehicle. However, he found his two-wheeler in damaged condition. When Mohite inquired about his vehicle condition, the accused Dada Hirve and Sajid Shaikh spoke rudely with the complainant and misbehaved after which he filed a complaint against the duo.