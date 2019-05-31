Tomato production brings good days to farmer

NASHIK : The farmers of Kahmkheda and the Girna and Punad river banks of Kalvan taluka have planted tomato in the area of approximately one and a half to two thousand hectare area in this drought situation. 20 kg of tomatoes is currently available for an average amount of five hundred to seven hundred rupees due to the low production of tomato.

This price is huge from the last two seasons in drought-like situation Tomato is give relief to the farmer.

The drought situation is huge this year. All Maharashtra is waiting for the rain. However, the Chankapur dam and Punad project have been a rotation of water to the Girna River and the Punad River.

Therefore, there is continuous water available in the ponds, canal, and wells on river banks, due to this. The wells on the riverbank had severe water in the drought situation. Farmers have preferred watermelon, tomato, and green chili this year. For the last two years, tomato producer was in stress. Farmers were suffering from a financial crisis due to the sale of tomato in low rates.

However, this year, the farmers of Khamkheda, Pilkos, Bagdu, Bej, Bhadavana, Visapur, Kalwan, Manur, Pale, Abhona, Kalmathe, Desrane, Mokbhanagi, Nakode, Khedgaon, along with the village of Girna and Punad River bank planted Tomato through drip irrigation. Farmers spent 40 to Rs 50 thousand per acre. Currently, tomato harvesting Is in the process which was planted in January- February month of this year.

If there is no water in the dam, there is no water to drink in other areas and due to decreasing the production of tomatoes everywhere. Production is decreasing. However, the demand for tomato has been increased in the season.

Tomatoes in the market will be able to get an average of 20 kg carat from 500 to 750 rupees the farmers are getting the market price. Such farmers will get money which has taken good care of tomato., The farmers produce an average of 1200 to 1500 carat tomatoes per acre. Farmers feel satisfaction due to the good market rate.

This year, many people have not been able to prepare tomato gardens due to extreme heat. The field of cultivation has reduced. This has led to a rise in market prices due to production and demand variation.