Timing of ZP schools changed

Nashik: On the backdrop of rising summer heat, Zilla Parishad has decided to change the timing of the schools run by it in the district. Some teacher associations and members had in general meeting demanded to change the timing of the schools.

Accordingly, the timing of the schools has been changed to 7.50 am to 1.15 pm from today. Meanwhile, chief executive officer Dr. Naresh Gite has instructed to take the live location of teachers to ensure that they will be present in the schools in time.

Following a drought-condition in the rural area of the district, it was decided in a meeting of education and sports committee meeting to change the timing of the schools in the district.

Some teacher associations and members had demanded to change the timing.

Dr. Gite approved the proposal regarding this by the education department. The timing of the schools has now been changed to 7.50 am to 1.15 pm from Monday to Thursday, while 7.50 am to 1.05 pm on Friday and 7.50 am to 12.05 pm on Saturday.