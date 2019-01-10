Timing of municipal schools changed

Nashik: Alleging that poor students are affected after former Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe merged 127 schools into one another to make 90 schools, members of the education committee opposed many decisions taken by him.

Chairperson of education committee Sarita Sonawane decided to make earlier joint schools as it is and to change school timing from 8 am to 2 pm to 11 am to 4.30 pm. After all, members arrived at a consensus to start a central kitchen system at all municipal schools, it was decided to table a proposal regarding this before General Body Meeting.

The first meeting of the education committee was held under its chairperson Sonawane. Deputy chairperson Pratibha Pawar, members Dr. Varsha Bhalerao, Chandrakant Khade, Rahul Dive, Santosh Gaikwad, Sudam Demse, Swati Bhamre and administrative officer Uday Deore were present.

In the beginning, Rahul Dive alleged that many questions have been arisen due to experiments by former Municipal Commissioner Mundhe in the education department. Poor students are affected by this. There is an effect on attendance after the change in school timing. Provide attention to repair schools, he demanded.

Member Demse asked about vacant schools-classrooms. Replying over this administrative officer Deore informed that vacant schools-classrooms have been handed over to property department. Informing that vacant schools-classrooms have become dens of liquor and gambling, Demse demanded to run schools as earlier.

Members demanded to conduct a joint meeting of centre chief, headmaster and committee members to know various problems and difficulties of schools. They also demanded that centre chiefs and headmasters should bring information about problems and difficulties being faced by schools.

After all, members demanded to change school timing, the chairperson decided to change the timing of morning shift. Santosh Gaikwad demanded to scrap a school merger decision. Administrative officer Deore gave shocking clarification over this.

As per the decision was taken by Mundhe the number of schools has been lowered to 90 from 127. As a result, there is a reduction in teaching and non-teaching staff, Deore made it clear. Deore informed, “We have to go to the government to change decisions. Proposals have to be sent to Pune office again.” Members showed their readiness to go to the education minister and government.

Thereafter discussions over implementation of central kitchen scheme at municipal schools. There is an aim to conduct central kitchen scheme through Akshaypatra Foundation which conducted a central kitchen scheme successfully in 12 states in the country and is providing good quality midday meal to 20 lakh students, Deore informed.

The Foundation will make a central kitchen at 2-3 places in the city and will provide a good quality midday meal. Foundation has shown its readiness to provide training to those women working in woman saving groups and to provide them payment as per minimum wages, he informed further.

Following discussions, all members agreed over the central kitchen scheme. The chairperson approved this and instructed administration to send a proposal to General Body Meeting.