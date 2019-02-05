Three youth make a unique sports car

Nashik: Innovating ‘Paris’ in barely five months young creative minds Sunil Borade, Sushil Bari and Shantanu Kshirsagar have brought to fore their dream car which is being largely appreciated. In early years of college life, the trio have been putting their minds and skills for this technical innovation by creating a sports car.

Dreams have no bars, it is said and while meagre backgrounds and unfavourable economic conditions tried to pose challenges for Sunil, who has passed his 12th std along with Sushil and Shantanu who are diploma holders has been pursuing his dreams.

Sunil used to dream of a car. He shared this repeated dream with his two friends. and now the seed of this innovation was sown in the three young minds. Their dream started taking shape of reality. With immense challenges, importantly, financial the car was being made waste material.

They installed an engine of Mitsubishi Lancer car and the length of this car is 17 feet. The height is three and a half feet and the width is nearly six feet. The car is running on petrol and is giving a milege of 10 km per litre. The youths spent Rs 5 lakh to make this car.

Money from the friends was borrowed to raise the capital, The money also collected through a crowd funding. This design of the car has been made seeing Lemon Racing Car, they said.

They claimed that this is the only car that runs on a street. After the successful making of this car, they have aimed to form their car company.

How the car was made

A sketch was prepared first to make a car. A clay model was made thereafter. 3D rendering was created in Photoshop and a model was made. The sports car was prepared on the basis of this model.

However, the car having the same design cannot be seen anywhere in India.

As Elanor Roosvelt, first US lady said, “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams”, these three youths seem future of India.