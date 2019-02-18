Three petitions filed against tax hike

Nashik: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Nationalist Congress party and independents have filed petitions in Mumbai High Court, pressing for implementation of the resolution asking to scrap the property tax hike and to say orders number 522, 139 and 233 issued by the Municipal Commissioner until completion of the hearing.

Hearing over the petitions was held on Monday before the bench of judge More and justice Dangre. They fixed the next hearing on March 4. Meanwhile, considering strong feelings of Nashikites, there will be justice through these petitions, confided group leaders of these parties.

The information about the filing of the petitions was given in a media briefing organised at the office of group leader of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday. NCP group leader Gajanan Shelar, Congress group leader Shahu Khaire, independent Gurmeet Bagga, corporators Sushma Pagare and Samina Memon were present.