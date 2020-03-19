Type to search

DT City News Featured

Three minor girls drown in lake

Gaurav Pardeshi March 19, 2020 4:36 pm
NASHIK :

Three minor girls, including two sisters, died after drowning in a lake near Sapte village of Trimbakeshwar tehsil here on Thursday. Deceased have been identified as sisters Jija (9) and Dhanshri (7), and one Swapnali (5). According to the Harsul Police, the trio girls lived at Shivajinagar Pada, about 4 km away from Sapte village.

The victims incidentally fell into the lake while playing there on Wednesday. The fatal incident came to the fore as one girl, accompanying them, rushed to inform her parents.

The villagers scurried to the spot however the victims couldn’t be saved. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, apprised police.

 

