Thousands of Nashikites run in Nirbhaya Police Marathon

Vinayak Dhobale, Asha TP emerge winners

NASHIK: Coinciding with International Women’s Day, the Nirbhaya Police Marathon which was organised on Sunday (March 8) saw the participation of over 5700 women enthusiasts. Thousands of Nashikites ran giving a message of women safety. Vinayak Dhoble emerged a winner from the male category, with a timing of 1:12:3 seconds, while in the women category, Asha TP emerged winner, with a timing of 1:22:32 seconds.

Indian team cricket player Ajinkya Rahane flagged off the Marathon at 5.20 am at Thakkar’s Dome. Runners in the 21-km half marathon were released group wise first. Thereafter, various groups of runners in 10-km and 5-km and 3-km were flagged by cine actresses.

Amid Coronavirus scare, this year’s mega event began with a slew of precautionary measures. Enthusiasts were present in large numbers at Thakkar’s Dome since wee hours. Ajinkya Rahane flagged off 21-km and 10-km marathon, while Marathi actors Jitendra Joshi and Virat Madke flagged off 5-km marathon. Movie ‘Sairat’ fame Rinku Rajguru flagged off the 3-km marathon. Bollywood actress Janhavi Kapoor was also present.

Divisional commissioner Rajaram Mane, District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game, Regional Transport Officer Bharat Kalaskar, former Commissioner of Police Dr Ravinder Kumar Singal, MLA Seema Hiray, MLA Deoyani Pharande and retired Additional Director General of Police Bhagwant More were present on the occasion.

On the backdrop of Coronavirus scare, hand wash points were set up on the marathon routes, while teams of doctors comprising of over 110 specialists were kept ready to provide immediate medical assistance. On the marathon routes, first-aid centres, well-equipped cardiac ambulance, team of specialist doctors were deployed. About 2500 volunteers were deputed especially to assist senior citizens.

Enthusiasm evident among celebrities

After ‘Archi’ Rinku Rajguru arrived on the stage, Zingat song in movie Sairat was played. At that time women police personnel danced with Rinku. Rinku won minds of Nashikites with her dance. She administered a pledge of Nashikites that they should not kill girl child and to treat women with respect. After Janhavi Kapoor arrived, everyone tried to click her photograph in their mobile.

She also clicked selfies with people. After seeing enthusiasm among Nashikites, my feeling of tiredness has gone, she said. She unveiled Nirbhaya booklet on the occasion. Jitendra Joshi also guided about women safety and advised that everyone should wear a helmet. He read a poem based on female foeticide.