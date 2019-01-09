Thoughts become meaningful when followed by action : Deglurkar Maharaj

Nashik: The real problem in the country is that there is no bankcruptcy of thoughts, but there is lack of the action on the thoughts.

This inaction has led to most of the problems that the country faces today, stated Chaitanya Maharaj Deglurkar on second day (Wednesday) of the three-day Late Bastiramji Sarda memorial lecture series at Parshuram Saykhedkar auditorium.

Speaking on the topic ‘Santana Apekshit Samajik Samata Samaj Ka Sweekarat Nahi?’ – why does not society accept the social equality as propogated by the saints, Chaitanya Maharaj Deglurkar stated, that every individual has a capacity to think, but not all act on good thoughts which are generated in mind.

It is only those who act are the ones who tread the path of philosophy. Giving example he said that while on the road when we come across an accident, thoughts of helping occur to every mind around, but it is only that a very few act.

Speaking on philosophy of life he said that philosophy should not remain in books or in the process of thinking only but it should be enacted in every day life; only then will be life enriched. He said that the saints and their thoughts on philosophy and ways of life have been preached to be lived by individuals.

Speaking on the literature Chaitanya Maharaj said that saints have spoken of equality of mankind. In their preaching they have talked about equality among the mankind. It can’t be said that they were not aware about differences, but their preaching were for well being of all.

Equality as seen by the saints is in the dignity of life and this comes not only by thought but by action to each other, he stressed.

The lecture on the second day was attended by a large number of Nashikites.