Third national teachers’ Congress on January 4

Nashik: MIT World Peace University has organized a three days National Teachers’ Congress on January 4 to 6, 2019 at MIT WPU campus, Kothrud, Pune.

The Congress is based on the theme of “leapfrogging to future-ready higher education”, said Dr Sudhir Gavhane in a press conference organized in Nashik on Thursday.

He stated that professors of multidisciplinary faculties will participate in this conference. “It is necessary for the professors to come together and think about breaking the walls for a better human society. MIT will give the platform for this”, Dr Gavhane said.

NAAC, Maharashtra State Principals’ Federation, Association of Indian College Principals’ Federation, UNESCO, Unicef, AICTE, Association of Indian Universities, Maharashtra State Higher and Technical Education department, Maharashtra Principals’ Organization will partner this conference.

Prof. Dr Raghunath Mashelkar will preside over the conference as its president, Dr Anil Kakodkar as founding patron Dr Vijay Bhatkar as working president. The conference will also be presided over by Prof Dr Vishvanath Karad while Devendra Fadanvis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be the chief guest. Vinod Tavde, Minister for higher and technical education is the patron of this conference.

In this conference, MIT will felicitate Dr Anil Sahastrabuddhe, chairman of AICTE, Prof. Bala Balachandran, founder of Great Lex Institute of Technology, Chennai and Dr G Vishvanathan, founder and vice chancellor of Velour Institute of Technology with a Lifetime Achievement Award. 5000 teachers of 22 states will attend this conference. M Phil and PhD students will also attend.

The faculty will present a paper on the subject of universal value based higher education – stem to steam, transforming higher education, finding a pathway and facing challenges, future-ready: job seekers and job creators, future-ready right education: right way of higher education and higher education quality movement in India: present and future. Dr Sudhir Gavhane and Shrinivas Kulkarni have appealed to the professors to attend this conference.