Terrace gardens bloom all over the city

Abhishek Vibhandik

Nashik: In the past, there was a garden in the front portion of the house, however, a new concept of terrace garden is flourishing in the city in the absence of vacant land. At many places in the city, not just flowering trees are planted, but vegetable or fruit trees are also planted on terrace. Through this, one gets organic and homemade vegetables and fruits.

The terrace garden helps in making the air in one’s surroundings clean and pure. In addition, one gets happiness to get connected to Nature. Though one is unaware of the way of farming, he/she can take pleasure by developing a garden on the terrace.

On the eve of Environment Day, we talked to various families in the city who have developed gardens on their terraces on houses and buildings and are growing vegetables and fruits.

John Mungi is one of those persons in the city. He developed a terrace garden for the last 10 to 15 years and nurtured it. He has planted vegetables, various types of flowers in it. John Mungi’s son, Cijo John informed, “Our family is producing various types of vegetables and fruits for last many years. Turmeric, ginger and Suran, or Elephant yam are also cultivated in the garden. Tomato, turmeric, femin (Chavali), chilli, pumpkin, grapes, lady fingers, bottle gourd and bitter gourd are also being produced.

The fertilizer required for this is prepared from the waste. There is a borewell in the rear side of the home. As a result, water is easily available for the garden.” The bio-waste which is being generated in the home is buried in the land along with the home and compost fertilizer is prepared from it. It is being used for vegetable in the terrace garden. Waste management is being done due to this garden. With this, it is possible to maintain the quality of vegetables and fruits, he added.

Many Nashikites are preferring to develop a garden on the terrace of their homes. Sandip Chavan who is working for the environment in Nashik city informed that while preparing it is useful not to use chemical fertilizers. The terrace garden is a good concept for roads in the city. The environment will be conserved with developing of a garden on vacant spaces in the city, he said.