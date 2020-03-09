Tenting, camping in full swing in Igatpuri, police unaware

NASHIK :

Igatpuri is a cold-weather place in Nashik district with connectivity to Mumbai, Nashik and Pune as well. With Central Railways, Igatpuri railway station and Mumbai-Nashik-Agra highway, national highway No 3, the place has very close to these metropolitan cities. The state government of Maharashtra has decided to develop the place as a Hill station in tourism perspective.

There are already number of websites and trekking groups which are organizing, camping, night stays, tenting and trekking activities without any permissions. Surprisingly, the authorities in the tehsil are fully unaware about these activities. Specifically, the police administration is not even know that such activities are being conducted in their areas. There is no control or hold on such organizers.

These trips are organized on websites. The registrations of the trips are done on an online basis. These websites provide one, two or three days stay at Igatpuri near Bahuli, Kurungvadi, Vaitarna and other dams and water bodies in the tehsil. They charge the fees from an individual from Rs 1500 to Rs 10,000 depending on the days of the trip, sports and facilities provided.

The officials from police administration have said that the permissions are required for conducting such activities, but on the other hand, they are unaware that such things are happening in their periphery. Unhealthy tourism is prevailing in Igatpuri. Police should take action before any incident takes place.