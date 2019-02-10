Temperature as 5.00C registered

Nashik: Nashik district recorded minimum temperatures as 5 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The district has affected most by cold wave conditions following snowfall in North India. Nashikites are shivering due to chilling cold.

As mercury in Niphad taluka is hovering between 1 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius, grape growers in this area are worried. Entire Maharashtra is reeling under the cold wave conditions due to snowfall in Jammu-Kashmir and neighbouring states.

As minimum temperatures risen to 17-20 degrees Celsius in the first week of February, cold disappeared from the state. However, snowfall is continued in North India. Due to this, there has been a sudden change in weather conditions and chilling cold air is blowing and cold has returned.

The lowest temperatures as 4 degrees Celsius was recorded on Saturday. As mercury in Nashik dropped to 4 degrees Celsius on Saturday from 9.8 degree Celsius the previous day, citizens are feeling intense cold.

The cold is blowing at a speed of 8 km per hour. Frozen dew drops on sugarcane, wheat and grapevines prompted the farmers to light bonfires to save the crops from perishing.

Meanwhile, the weather department predicted light rainfall in some parts of central Maharashtra tomorrow (Feb. 12), February 13 and 14.