Teacher organisation organizes march to divisional commissionerate

Nashik: The district junior college teacher organization organized a silent protest march to deputy director (education) office in the divisional commisionerate to press for implementation of old pension scheme for junior college teachers, announce list of those junior colleges which are eligible for valuation on permanent non-aided basis and provide them with an immediate grant and other demands.

Many demands of junior college teachers are pending. Make subject of information technology mandatory, apply pay scale without any condition to all teachers who have served for 24 years, sanction additional posts of teacher from 2011 to 2013 and give approval and salary for teachers working on additional sanctioned posts from 2003 to 2010 and till 2011, make retirement age 60 years and others, the memorandum stated.

B A Patil, D P Patil, Vilas Sonawane, Sanjay Shinde, K N Ahire, R N shinde, D J Darekar, D s Kadam, Sham Koli, T S Dholi and others were present.