Teacher dismissed for beating up 3 year old child

NASHIK: The incident of a child in playgroup being slapped repeatedly by a teacher or caretaker went viral in the city yesterday raising many issues. While the beating of the child was condemned by all including the management of the playgroup, the incident also saw a sensitive side when the mother of the child did not file a police complaint against the teacher stating that she is a young girl with a big life ahead of her and only wanted to bring to light such an incident so that they do not happen again.

According to reports, three and half-year-old Shreyas Mahendra Chaudhary at a playgroup Kidzee on pipeline road in Nashik was repeatedly slapped by a teacher of the playgroup on March 8, 2019, for what she stated was his inability to do a particular task.

When the mother Kavita Chaudhary picked up Shreyas from the playgroup that afternoon she found injury marks on his face and near the ear. When she asked the teachers, about it the teacher told her that the boys were fighting and maybe that is how he got injured. Unsatisfied by this answer the mother insisted on the CCTV footage and found that the little boy was being slapped and beaten. While they registered a complaint with the management of the playgroup, they also approached the police with a verbal complaint.

The parents said they did not wanted to file a formal complaint with the police considering the age of the young teacher and that she had a big life ahead of her.

The management of Kidszee and the director of the playgroup expressed shock over such behaviour of the teacher. Speaking to Deshdoot Times director of the playgroup Mangala Mande who is also a retired headmistress said, “We are shocked by this incident as our playgroup believes in healthy growing and grooming of the kids. We too condemn what has happened. It is a very unfortunate incident and has happened never before in our playgroup. Taking immediate action we have dismissed the concerned teacher and we are also inquiring about her behaviour”.

It is also understood that little Shreyas who hails from Nandurbar was staying in Nashik with his parents for he is undergoing some treatment. The CCTV which caught the unfortunate incident went viral in the city and raised strong reactions and objections about such behaviours by teachers.

There were enraged reactions over the incident. “we fail to understand why is there a need to beat such a young child”, said Mansi Prajapati, who had come at the playgroup protesting against the incident.

Questions being raised on stressful life situations

It is understood that the concerned teacher has apologized about the incident and said that she was under stress and her behaviour went out of normal control because of her tensions she was carrying earlier.

The parents of the child had approached the police station and informed us about the incident. However, they did not register official complaint against the teacher stating that the teacher is young and a case may spoil her future. We have talked to the school management and have been told that they (the management) have taken action against the concerned teacher.

-Kishor More, Senior Police Inspector, Gangapur police station

Stress governs life…needs proper management

This incident brings to fore the stress factor in the lives of people. As people work and live their daily lives, they are preoccupied by stress and tensions. The inability to manage this stress and tension can lead to many dysfunctional behaviours like we saw in this incident. While it is absolutely inappropriate to beat children, the incident also speaks volumes of the need for common people to raise their patience and deal with the day to day stresses of life.

A vigilant mother that Kavita Choudhary was, after finding injury marks on her child’s face she inquired and demanded to see the CCTV footage which spilled the beans on the incident.