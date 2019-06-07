TB campaign: 1.20 lakh people screened

Nashik: A drive to detect tuberculosis patients has been implemented by Nashik Municipal Corporation in the Six Division of the city. Tb department of NMC has screened 120169 from May 6, 2019, to May 19, 2019. A total of 20 patients diagnosed positive in this campaign. The drive was conducted under the National Tuberculosis Control Programme.

The Asha worker and health department worker have checked a total of 120169 people in the jurisdiction of Nashik. NMC has targeted 119900 populations for the screening and they screened a total of 120169 people. TB is an infectious disease. Everyone gets cured of it, with proper treatment. We get the treatment to the positive patients. A total of 20 positive patients have been get treatment in the Civil Hospital, informed health department official.

Health department staff was collected 254 sputum samples of suspected patients. Microscopy of these patients has done. X-ray of 191 patients has been also done under this campaign. And 105 patient’s CBNAAT has been done. People with high risk and HIV positive are tested with CBNAAT. It called a key population. 20 patients have diagnosed TB positive and all patients get treatment in the Hospital.

During this drive, primary checkups were carried out in the areas of the mining workers, workers working at stone-crushing areas, HIV high-risk groups, mentally retarded children, prison, industrial workers colony, slum area, ashram school, madarsa. Special training was given to health workers and Asha workers for this campaign. Free treatment is being provided to TB patients.

63 patients X-ray complete soon

63 patients from the 254 microscopies tested patients are in jail. So, they could not be able to take X-Ray. But now the X-ray machine will be taken to the jail and patients will be tested, said health department officials.