Tax will be levied after proper verification of notices: Game

Nashik: Though excessive fine has been levied in the notices sent to 42,000 properties out of 62,000 properties found during property survey which was conducted in the jurisdiction of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), a substance has been found in some complaints, clarified Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game on Tuesday.

Instructions have been issued to all department for providing a moment to process of development works as fund remained unspent, he informed. Game took a review of all municipal departments on December 6. He also took stock of development works and status of the establishment.

The Municipal Commissioner interacted with media persons on Tuesday after 10-11 days. Strong reactions have been expressed after issuance of notices asking to pay a huge fine to new properties which have been found during the survey.

The repercussions of this may be felt in General Body Meeting. The Municipal Commissioner gave clarification over a question regarding this. Informing that citizens are visiting NMC head office, bringing the notices sent by the tax department, the Municipal Commissioner stated that a substance has been found in reply by these property holders.

Though a completion certificate has been issued to some properties, they have been termed unauthorised. In case of some properties, the tax has been charged wrongly. In addition, some shortfalls have been found. As they will be cleared after verification, there will be no difficulties in around 10,000 cases.

Despite this, a hearing will be conducted before the Deputy Municipal Commissioner and a united decision will be taken if there are complaints from a single building. Documents with NMC and citizens will be verified.

NMC administration will itself make verification at some places. After verification of both sides, the actual tax will be levied. This process will be completed within two months and tax will be levied by March-end, the Municipal Commissioner made it clear.

“Though 66% fund in current budget has remained unspent, I have provided my attention to this. I have issued instructions to all department heads to provide momentum to all development works. Emphasis will be given to spend the fund in three months.

Works in corporators fund have also been started. If corporators surrender fund of Rs. 2 lakh each, I have instructed to make development works worth Rs. 8 lakh,” he informed.

Though a proposal regarding city bus service has been passed, the administration has not received it yet.

Government take note of the proposal if it receives within 90 days. Over a question about this, the Municipal Commissioner stated that this process is not in his hand and avoided to comment more on this.

“Auto DCR method has not stopped. It was shut for a day for maintenance. Credai, as well as some organisations, gave 10-12 points regarding Auto DCR method to me in writing. They have been sent to the company. This problem will be solved after discussions with representatives of the company on December 21,” he informed.