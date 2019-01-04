Tableau for fodder literacy campaign inaugurated

Nashik: The animal husbandry department of Zilla Parishad is conducting a fodder literacy campaign between January 1 to 10. The tableau which has been prepared for fodder literacy was inaugurated by District Collector Radhakrishnan B in the premise of district collectorate.

More and more cattle owners from the district should take part in this campaign going on for ten days, urged the chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad. Considering the possibility of fodder shortage due to drought condition in the district, the campaign is being conducted to create awareness among the cattle owners with the organisation of two workshops about planning for available fodder.

With campaigning in villages, cattle owners are being urged to take part in this campaign.

The awareness about the use of chaff cutter machine to prevent fodder wastage, how to give nutritious fodder to cattle and how to increase milk production is being created through this campaign, informed district animal husbandry officer Dr. Vishnu Garje.

Resident deputy district collector Ramdas Khedkar, deputy commissioner (animal husbandry) Dr Sanjay Vasave, project director, ATMA Shirsath and others were present.