‘Table report regarding pest control action in next meeting’

Nashik: Why enquiry report regarding functioning of pest control contract company has not tabled before standing committee and suspend health official for delaying it, demanded the members and expressed suspicion over functioning of health department. Table enquiry report about pest control and ghantagadi in a meeting to be held on February 9 or 10, instructed NMC standing committee chairperson Shivaji Gangurde.

The meeting of NMC standing committee was held under its chairperson Shivaji Gangurde. Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna was present. The chairperson sanctioned development related subjects which were on the agenda. Jagdish Patil raised objection over the proposal to sanction expenditure of Rs. 67.91 lakh for purchase of insecticide for malaria department.

He asked why insecticides are purchased every year for pest control? If NMC is purchasing insecticides, giving salaries to employees, how Rs. 15-16 crore are spent, Patil asked further and demanded to make enquiry into this. Patil and Mushir Saiyyad demanded to take action against health officer Dr. Sunil Bukane for backing the contractor.

Notices were issued earlier to the pest control contractor, but why report regarding action against him has not tabled yet, it was asked. Suryakant Lavate asked about the report of pest control action that was taken last time. Replying to this health officer Dr. Sunil Bukane informed that concerned report has been tabled to the Municipal Commissioner and he will take decision on it.

While clarifying this, the Municipal Commissioner stated that members know how much time will enquiry take and it has to be studied. Considering this, enough time should be allowed for enquiry of pest control, he stated further. Allow the Municipal Commissioner to study the enquiry report properly with an view that concerned contractor should not get opportunity to go to court, the chairperson said at the end.

Following approval to water tank and other works in prabhag no. 2, Mushir Saiyyad grabbed attention to works of Kalika water tank. Making this clear executive engineer Uday Dharmadhikari informed that opinions regarding the water tank have been received and a proposal has been sent to get fund under Amrut Yojna.

Thereafter, Shashikant Jadhav made aware with the fact that work of water tank in Radhakrishna Nagar at Satpur is also delayed due to fund shortage and complained that there is water supply with low-pressure. Executive engineer Shivaji Chavanke informed that provision of fund for this work is being made in next budget.