Swine flu: Health dept asks citizens to take care

Nashik: The health department of Zilla Parishad Nashik has urged citizens to take caution to protect themselves from swine flu. It has given information about the symptoms of swine flu and how to take caution from it.

Dr. Naresh Gite, chief executive officer, Zilla Parishad, and Dr. Vijay Dekate, district health officer, Zilla Parishad, have appealed to the citizens to take care as that there are changes in weather conditions in Nashik district. As there is a major difference between the day and night temperature, the H1N1 virus is spreading fast.

So far 159 cases of swine flu have been found in the rural and urban areas of the district, and 15 deaths have been reported so far. 88 cases have been recorded in the jurisdiction of Nashik Municipal Corporation, while 11 cases have been registered in the jurisdiction of Malegaon Municipal Corporation and 2 cases have been registered at in the jurisdiction of Manmad and Bhagur Municipal Council each.

Overall 104 cases have been recorded in the district. The health department has asked the citizens to take care, if they found suffering from symptoms like fever, cold and sore throat are found.

They should immediately consult the doctor and get treatment. The sick person should not mix with the crowd. If any is suffering from the cold-like symptoms, he/she should handkerchief regularly.

Diet should be taken in a proper manner. Do not go to a crowded place. Keep the children warm using warm clothes. Children should be taken to the hospital in time, they asked.

As swine flu is a viral disease, children below five years, elder, pregnant women, patients suffering from high blood pressure or cardiovascular diseases, diabetic, patients suffering from liver and kidney disease have low immunity.

As they are taking medicines for long-term medication they are at the risk. In case of any doubt, they should visit the hospital and check their health. Tami flu tablet is available at all primary health centres, sub-district hospital and district hospital, both Gite and Dekate informed.

Citizens should wash their hands with soap and clean water repeatedly. A nutritious diet like lemon juice, green leafy vegetables should be included in the diet. Avoid smoking. Take a rest.

Drink plenty of water; don’t spit in the public place. Do not take medication without doctor’s advice. Precaution is the best way to prevent swine flu, the health department stated. Dr. Naresh Gite and Dr. Vijay Dekate have appealed to the people to take care and provide their cooperation to keep swine flu at bay.