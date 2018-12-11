Swachh Survekshan to be conducted in city from Jan 1

Nashik: After Nashik city missed the bus to get into top ten cities in Swachh Survekshan by Centre, Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) had to satisfy on 63rd rank. Now, NMC has made preparations for Swachh Survekshan 2019.

Hoardings have been installed in the city to create awareness about Swach h Survekshan to be held between January 4 to 31, 2019 for people’s participation in the city. The solid waste management department has started preparations for this.

Mayor Ranjana Bhansi had hoped that Nashik city would get selected in first top ten cities in the country during Swachh Survekshan 2018. Efforts in that direction had been started. However, the then health officer Dr. Sunil Bukane kept garbage bins at various places to free the city from waste. Following this, there were angry reactions by people.

In addition, alleging that there was a scam in purchase of dustbins, Shiv Sena had staged an agitation. Taking note of this, the then Municipal Commissioner transferred Dr. Bukane to a hospital in New Nashik.

As the city got fewer marks due to irregular arrival of ghantagadi, the response by citizens regarding cleanliness and their reactions, Nashik had to satisfy on 63rd rank last year. The administration has now started preparations for Swachh Survekhan for a new year.

As a part of this, hoardings have been installed in various parts of the city in the first phase and a work has been started to create awareness among Nashikites. It has been planned that solid waste management will conduct various projects in the city and to conduct a cleanliness drive.

The administration has succeeded in maintaining cleanliness in the city in the last few months. Following an inspection by former Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, cleanliness is being conducted in the city. New Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game has also warned sanitary workers about their duties through a workshop.

As a result, there is a hope that Nashik can be selected among the first top ten cities in the new year. Meanwhile, 4203 cities will take part in Swachh Survekshan 2019. 5000 marks have been kept for this.

1250 marks will be given for cleanliness service by Municipal Corporation, 1250 marks for a waste-free city, 1250 marks for inspection by the squad and 1250 marks for response by citizens regarding cleanliness through a telephone.

Last year, Nashik city had lagged behind in response by citizens and cleanliness in the city. However, there is much improvement in cleanliness in the city and ghantagadi arrival. The central squad will pay a sudden visit to any part of the city and will give marks.