Swachh Survekshan: Nashik slips to 67th position in country, 13th in state

NASHIK: In a Swachh Survekshan conducted by central government, Nashik city slipped to 67th spot from 63rd position recorded in 2018. While Nashik ranked 13th in the state-level cleanliness survey.

In 2016, Nashik had ranked 31st among 71 cities, in 2017 it has positioned 11th among 474 cities; in 2018, the city grabbed 63rd spot among 500 cities, howerer it further slipped to 67th position in the cleanliness survey conducted across 4237 cities in the country.

The survey accorded 1101 marks out of 1200 to Nashik. It also grabbed 950 marks in people’s response category, 550 marks in Opend Defecation Free (ODF) category and 492 marks for people’s participation.

Meanwhile, Indore adjudged cleanliest city in the country followed by Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh) and Mysore.