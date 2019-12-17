Swachh Survekshan 2020: Central team arrives in city

Nashik: The central team has arrived in Nashik city to inspect it under Swachh Survekshan 2020. Nashik Municipal Corporation has taken part in the competition under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. This is the 5th year of the Swachh Survekshan competition and the city has already received a three-star rating. A five-star rating is necessary to get success. Citizens should give a positive response and make the name of the city bright, urged Mayor Satish Kulkarni.

Nashik Municipal Corporation is maintaining cleanliness in Nashik city, but voluntary participation by citizens is important to do it in a more good way. As there was no proper response by citizens to the queries asked by central team to citizens over the phone, Nashik city received less points and the city has still did not receive the prize.

Citizens should give a positive response to the queries which will be asked regarding cleanliness being done by the Corporation in the city, he urged further. Citizens should give a proper information about cleanliness around their homes, surrounding, trees which have been planted along the roadside and road divider.

The city at present is free from open defecation and waste. Citizens should mention that Nashik city is eligible to get five-star ratings. They should give a positive response for the cleanliness work being done by the NMC and give proper and accurate reply to those questions which will be asked, appealed the Mayor.