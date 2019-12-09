Swacch Survekshan affects works in NMC

Nashik : The Nashik Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) offices are seemed busy nowadays. The officials are always in hurry, busy in meetings and stress on their head. But, on the other hand the people are waiting outside the offices of NMC officials, without having their work done. When the officials inquired told Deshdoot times that they are busy in Swatch Sarvekshan 2020.

The officials in the corporation are on run due to Swatch Sarvekshan 2020 works. The NMC is working day and night on the ambitions project of the Central Government with meetings, data entry, reports making, printing posters, taking feedback from citizens, conducting training programs, painting of public toilets in city, planning for awareness rallies and other works related to the Swatch.

The deputy commissioners, divisional commissioners, their assistants, clerks and even junior staff has got engaged in works related to the initiative. The officials as well as the other staff of the NMC is working on Sundays as well to meet the deadlines of the different works assigned to them under Swatch Sarvekshan 2020, informed an official from corporation.

The inspection team from Central government can visit the city anytime. The corporation is trying its best to be in ranks of clean city in country. The excessive work has affected routine work in corporation.