Surat-Hyderabad highway: Land in a district to be acquired

Manish Katariya / Nashik: The land in Igatpuri and Sinnar talukas in Nashik district has been acquired for Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi corridor which is considered a dream project of the Chief Minister.

Now, the land in Sinnar and Niphad talukas will be acquired soon for the Prime Minister’s Bharatmata project. The Centre has sought a guidance about this land acquisition process, informed a senior official on a condition of not to publish his name. As a result, there are signs that there would be conflict in the district over land acquisition once again.

The Centre has undertaken the Bharatmata project to construct roads in the entire country. Surat-Hyderabad highway which will be constructed under this project will pass from Nashik district. A survey for this has been conducted in Niphad and Sinnar talukas.

This highway will be constructed by the ministry of road transport and highways. The central team is conducting the survey in the district for this. The process of land acquisition for Samruddhi corridor is going on since last four years.

As survey for another highway is being conducted, though this process has not completed yet, farmers are expressing their anger. As many fertile lands will be acquired for this highway, farmers have alleged that this highway will be constructed for development of Gujarat.

In the beginning, purchase of land for Samruddhi corridor had been started using land pooling method, however, in absence of farmers’ response, the land was acquired giving four-fold compensation of the market price.

The land acquisition process was started in the last phase using force. The farmers had staged agitation in the district against this. Considering this, a guidance has been sought about how to acquire the land for this project.

Though the announcement of this highway has not made yet, a work to collect all information about this has been started at the administrative level. The work to collect information about field area, whether the land is fertile or dry, crop condition and survey number in those talukas through which this highway will pass.

The highway will pass via Savali, Pimpalgaon, Nipani in Niphad taluka, Patpimpri in Sinnar taluka, Loni, Rahuri university, Sade, Khmable, Wambori in Sangamner taluka, Manjarsumba, Pimpalgaon Malvi Shendi, Pokhdi, Pimpalgaon Ujjaini, Kapurwadi to Walunj in Ahmednagar taluka.

The survey for this has been conducted and blocks have been installed. A total of 44 financial corridors are being developed under the Bharatmata project. Of them, 12 corridors will pass from Maharashtra.