Suraj Mandhare, new District Collector of Nashik

NASHIK: In just two days after Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force ahead of Lok Sabha 2019 elcctions, in an administrative reshuffle just as when the election activity was going to pick up at the collectore here, District Collector Radhakrishan B has been transferred to Maharashtra Maritime Board in Mumbai.

Suraj Mandhare, sitting Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad, Pune, has been promoted as new District Collector of Nashik. Mandhare is expected to take charge today (Wednesday), collectorate sources revealed.

Before the MCC came into force, as a general rule, administrative reshuffle of dy district collectors, BDOs and Tehsildards was initiated excluding that of the district collector. It was expected that Radhakrishan B will be transferred after the Lok Sabha elections.

Couldn’t resist farmer suicides: Radhakrishan B

Outgoing district collector Radhakrishan B on Tuesday while interacting with mediapersons at the collectorate following his transfer to Mumbai in Maharashtra Maritime Board, expressed disappointment that, unfortunately, he could not resist farmer suicides in the district despite every possible assistance to farmers while implementing various pro-farmer policies against all odds.

Bidding adieu to the district, Radhakrishnan B, who was accompanied by resident dy district collector Ramdas Khedkar and addional district collector Nilesh Sagar, stated that he received full cooperation from the bureacrats, politicians, social organisations, media and the Nashikites in general in the effective implementation of various programmes and policies ensuring that it reaches to the last man in the queue.

The outgoing district collector said that he was very sensitive on issues relating to farmers.

About Mandhare

* 1992: Finance and Accounts Officer (Class I)

* Since 1993: Worked in the capacity of Dy District Collector at Amaravati, Buldhana, Akola, Kolhapur and Sangli.

* Served at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Maharashtra State Warehousing Corporation, revenue dy commissionerate (Marathwada division), as the Special Execuive Officer and, Joint Secretary (Mantralaya).