SulaFest to begin today

Nashik: SulaFest, the country’s most gorgeously-situated, eagerly-awaited Gourmet World Music Festival will begin from today (Feb. 2) at the picturesque Sula Vineyards in Nashik. SulaFest brings incredible eclectic talent from all around the world making this India’s best loved boutique live music festival.

Wine enthusiasts can sign up for special wine tour and tastings. Moreover, SulaFest ’19 will be presenting a mix of more than 100 nationwide and international artists. The International headliner of SulaFest ’19 is JUNGLE, while Shankar Mahadevan is the Indian headliner of the festival who will bring a touch of folk, fusion and Bollywood with his chart-topping and award-winning hits.

Vivian aka Divine, an award-winning rapper and hip-hop artist from the streets of Mumbai who has given hit singles like Jungli Sher and Farak, will also be at the fest to give his power-packed performance.

Others on the artist roster include Lucille Crew, an international groove collective from Israel fusing elements of Hip-hop, Funk and Soul and Hallouminati, who have been scurrying round the UK’s party scene since 2010.

Joining these notable artists are Forelock & Arawak, who have performed at the largest Italian and European reggae events and joined international tours of Jamaican reggae stars like Luciano, Johnny Osbourne, Assassin AKA Agent Sasco and Randy Valentine.

Watch out for Spencer Maybe from London and Mother’s Cake from Austria whose stellar electro-funk singles have created a big stir in the Austrian music scene. Other exceptional Indian artists – Paraphoniks (Live electronica), MALFNKTION (Hip-hop), Nothing Anonymous (Live electronic) – will be bringing life to the fest with some phenomenal performances.

Saiyami Kher to take part in Sula fest

Nashik’s own eminent actress Saiyami Kher who made her debut in 2012 in Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya, is arriving at the fest to introduce her favourite musician.

“I am a big fan of Shankar Mahadevan and am very fortunate that I have had the good fortune of interacting with him during my debut film Mirzya. Really looking forward to the SulaFest and Mahadevan’s performance,” says the actress.

Kher is also very excited about attending the festival and gracing the stage. It is the first time ever that a Nashik-bred artist will be present on this world platform. “As a child I remember seeing the first harvest at Sula. It’s incredible how Rajeev Samant has built this empire and makes every Nashikite (including myself) very very proud. Nashik is now globally known thanks to Sula. The last time I came for the Sula fest was 8 years ago which is why I am even more excited to come because it has been so long. I am so glad I can finally make it this year because one of my most favourite artists in the county in performing,” she adds.