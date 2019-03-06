Sugam Sulabh apps Online permission for public rally

Nashik: On the backdrop of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India will start Sugam and Sulabh application to give permission for political parties for organisation of public rallies, informed District Collector Radhakrishnan B and issued orders to file cases against concerned if there is campaigning in government space.

He was speaking in a meeting of election coordinating officials at the district collectorate on Tuesday. There is a thick possibility that the Model Code of Conduct can come into a force from next month. On the backdrop of this, a review of election preparedness was taken.

More than three vehicles cannot be brought while filing the nomination paper. Vehicles have to be parked at 100-metre distance from the office of returning officer.

Deputy District Collector (election) Anandkar asked the police, regional transport officer, excise and revenue departments to give information about sensitive election centres. He also asked to file cases, if permission for wall posters is not sought.