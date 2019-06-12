Subsidy roll back won’t affect onion prices: NAFED director

NASHIK: Director of National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED), Nanasaheb Patil said that roll back of 10% subsidy in the export of onion will not affect prices of onion and there is no immediate threat of collapse in onion prices. “The roll back will also not affect onion export”, he claimed.

“The bulb’s average traded price at wholesale markets is currently between Rs 1200 and Rs 1,300 per quintal. The central government has always supported fair price for onion. So it had exteneded export subsidy from 5% to 10%. However seeing spike in onion prices, the central govt on Tuesday rolled back the 10 per cent subsidy it had granted on its export,” said Patil.

The Nafed director however claimed that the subsidy roll back will not affect prices of onion and export. “Farmers need not to fear and get panic about potential collapse in prices of onion. The Centre has not disturbed export price of onion, hence it will not affect export”, Patil added.

Trade sources say following a roll back in the subsidy, the wholesale prices are expected to drop. Jaydutt Holkar, chairman of Lasalgaon wholesale market, said the present price range had not resulted in a steep hike in retail prices. “By clamping down on exports, the present prices will not sustain,” he said.

Over the last few weeks, the average traded price of onion across wholesale markets in the city, the onion hub of the country, has seen a steady spike. On Monday, the bulb’s average traded price at wholesale markets of Lasalgaon in Niphad taluka of the district was Rs 1,301 per quintal.

Sources in the government had expressed concern over the rising prices, given its possible political fallout. Onion growers had also taken to the streets on multiple occasions in the city over low realisations.