Submit enquiry report on hoardings by month end: Mundhe

Nashik: After questions raised by standing committee members regarding an enquiry about hoardings in the city, additional municipal commissioner Kishore Borde made it clear that enquiry has been completed. The Municipal Commissioner thereafter instructed to table this report by this month end to the standing committee.

During discussions over the subject of dog sterilisation in the standing committee meeting on Friday, house leader Dinkar Patil informed about irregular functioning of administration in last some months.

While demanding to probe functioning of veterinary department chief Dr. Sonawane he grabbed attention to the subject that no action is being taken over sale of meat in open. The number of stray dogs is increased with this. Bills are issuing without sterilisation of dogs. Replies are not given to letters, he said.

While speaking about pest control work, Patil said that question has been raised many times over pest control work. Though the Municipal Commissioner stating that visits were made to 45,000 residences, municipal workers are not seen in his area. He also demanded enquiry into TDR distribution. He also expressed his strong disappointment over enquiry into hoardings.

Additional municipal commissioner Borde gave clarification about the enquiry.

Speaking over TDR enquiry and enquiry regarding lifting of land reservations, the Municipal Commissioner said that if information about suspicious TDR specific cases is given, enquiry will be made. In addition, land is reserved through DP.

It is not the work of Municipal Corporation to lift land reservations. There are many reasons for not possessing land in a given period. It is not possible to make such enquiry. If there is specific case, it will be probed, he made it clear.