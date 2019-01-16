Subject of greenfield development project on GBM agenda

Nashik: Farmers have still opposed to township scheme in Nashik-Makhmalabad Shivar under smart city greenfield development project. Though farmers gave oral permission for a survey on 754 acres of land, it is not completed yet.

The administration has now tabled a subject regarding this on the agenda of General Body Meeting (GBM) which will be held on January 19. On the backdrop of opposition by office bearers for this greenfield development project and farmers’ opposition, there may be stormy discussions over this subject.

Nashik Municipal Corporation and Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd. conducted a workshop on December 12 to give information to farmers about development control rules and how this project will be conducted as per township scheme. Farmers at that time asked about FSI they would get and other questions.

They also demanded to give 70% returning field. Officials of Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd. stated that answers about this could not be given without actual survey and demanded to give permission for conduction of survey.

Finally, farmers gave oral permission in last week of December.“A proposal has now been tabled on the agenda of GBM to give permission for an announcement of purpose. There may be a storm over this.

Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd. has planned to conduct greenfield development project in Makhmalabad and Nashik Shivar on Godavari river bank. As the township scheme will be conducted on 754 acres of land owned by around 200 farmers, farmers in this area have strongly opposed it.

Considering opposition by them, rulers and opposition have taken a side of the farmers and it is already clear that they will not support this project. The state government has not given any decision yet over the demand by farmers to give compensation like Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) in Gujarat.

Implementation after approval

The General Body Meeting earlier passed proposals number 606 and 776 regarding the smart city. Following approval by it as per this proposals to announce the purpose of the township scheme, the work will begin immediately. The planning authority will publish a notification in a government gazette within 30 days of the approval. Thereafter the actual work will begin.

Adjourn subject, conduct a special GBM

Though Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd. has given information recently to farmers, it is still not made clear about actual compensation the farmers would get. Measurement is still going on. Opposition by farmers has not softened. When rulers agreed to conduct a special General Body Meeting to hold discussions regarding the scheme, how this special proposal tabled in General Body Meeting? Our demand is to adjourn this subject.

– Sharad Koshire, president, farmer action committee Nashik