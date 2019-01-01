Sub-committee to be formed for TDR-ghantagadi enquiry

Nashik: The meeting of the standing committee of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) was adjourned on December 26. This adjourned meeting was held under chairperson Himgauri Aher and in presence of Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game on Monday (Dec. 31).

Earlier, discussions were held on the subjects which were on the agenda of the meeting that was adjourned. The chairperson felicitated teacher Bhupendra Shukla and students from NMC school no. 59, Panchak for bagging a runner up prize in skimmer competition.

Thereafter, house leader Dinkar Patil asked a question when inquiry committee would be formed for enquiry into TDR and ghantagadi functioning. Pravin Tidme asked how those who agitated on 705 issue remain quite to tease ruling members. He demanded to form enquiry committee regarding TDR, ghantagadi and 705 case first and discuss next subjects thereafter. Uddhav Nimse said that chairperson can make a proposal for an enquiry. Sub-committee can be formed for a probe into such functioning.

There is a provision in the act. The functioning will be monitored through this. Mushir Saiyyad firmly stated that there was a scam in 705 case. As compensation of Rs. 21 crore was given from current year budget, this subject had to be tabled in the standing committee meeting, he added. “Enquiry committee should be formed for enquiry of TDR and ghantagadi functioning. Announce names of committee members, else we will go to court,” Saiyyad warned. Samir Kamble and Sushma Pagare insisted on taking a decision for formation of the enquiry committee.

The Municipal Commissioner sent a letter to the legal committee about the formation of the enquiry committee and issued instructions to seek legal advise about this. Town secretary Avhale read the opinion given by senior lawyer on panel Adv. V V Parakh. The letter made it clear that there is no provision to appoint standing committee member on the enquiry committee for enquiry of officials and employees as per Municipal Corporation act. Thereafter, Mushir Saiyyad asked how the enquiry committee of standing committee members made enquiry of deputy municipal commissioner Bahiram.

“As we 12 members gave a letter regarding the enquiry, take an immediate decision over this and form an enquiry committee,” he demanded. Following discussions, the chairperson while announcing her decision stated that a probe has been ordered into 705 case as per information was given by executive engineer Dharmadhikari. Municipal Commissioner is conducting a probe. Time should be given for him. He will complete the enquiry in a span of one month.

As per provisions in the Municipal Corporation act, a sub-committee will be formed for enquiry of TDR and ghantagadi functioning. The names of committee members would be announced 2-3 days. Meanwhile, the chairperson approved the development works worth over Rs. 77 crores. The approval was also given to purchase a CT scan and MRI machine.