Su-30 crash: Admin disapproves assessment report showing Rs 15 cr loss

NASHIK: The district administration has received the report stating that crop loss of around Rs. 15.65 crore on around 7.31 hectares of area occurred in Gorthan Shivar in Niphad taluka due to recent Sukhoi-30 fighter jet crash incident.

Stating that the amount regarding loss is excessive, the district administration has instructed agriculture department to submit a realistic report. Horticultural crop of farm land owned by farmers, namely, Sandeep Dhomase, Yogesh Dhomase, Vilas Nikam and Sukdeo Niphade, has sustained severe damages due to crash of the fighter jet on June 27.

As per the initial assessment report by the agriculture department, the plane crash has severely damaged standing crops of pomegranate, grapevine yard, chilli and cucumber and reported that crop loss worth Rs. 15 crore occurred.

As parts of the fighter jet were spread in farm area, standing crops suffered heavy damage. Farmers are fearing infertility of their farm land due to spilling of jet fuel over a major portion of land. However, administration stated that this report is not realistic and denied to accept it.

It asked the agriculture department to reassess the loss. Pomegranate crop on 2.3 hectares, owned by farmer Vilas Nikam (Gorthan), affected severely; grapevine yards on 0.60 hectares, owned by Vavi-based farmer Sukdeo Niphade and on 1.31 hectares, owned by farmer Yogesh Dhomase also damaged.

A chilli field on 0.85 hectares owned by farmer Balnath Purkar and cucumber crop on 0.36 hectares of land, owned by Alka Dhomase sustained heavy damages.

The IAF jet Sukhoi-30 MKI had crashed in Wavi-Tushi village near Pimpalgaon Baswant in Niphad taluka at around 11 am on Wednesday, and both the pilots had ejected safely on time.

The aircraft was under production and was undergoing flight tests by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and had not been handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF) yet.