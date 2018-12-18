Students of Swami Vivekanand school show their talents

Nashik: The annual gathering of nursery and primary sections of Swami Vivekanand school at Ravivar Karanja, Indiranagar and Morwadi, run by Swami Vivekanand society was held on an enthusiastic note.

The theme of the gathering was based on a folk culture of Maharashtra and lives of artistes, writers, poets, freedom fighters, singers and leaders. Students donned attires of great personalities and unfolded their life stories.

The annual gathering for 2018-19 and prize presentation were organised jointly by Swami Vivekanand English medium school, Ravivar Peth, Swami Vivekanand primary school, Indiranagar and Swami Vivekanand primary school, Morwadi at Dadasaheb Gaikwad hall, Bhabhanagar on Monday.

In the beginning, guests worshipped images and lighted the traditional lamp. Chief guests honoured meritorious students. A manual script ‘Spectrum’ was released by the guests. President Vikram Sarda, vice president Jaisingh Pawar, secretary Subhash Pawar, Chaitanya Bramhankar and Adv. Vaishali Gupte were present.

President Vikram Sarda on the occasion said, “Change is a rule of the world. We should change with time. Do not limit education to a book only, but it should be matched with a professional education beyond four walls to make a progress. Now, education is a two-way process. We are learning newer things from little children.”

Ex-student Adv. Vaishali Gupte stated that students should get habituated with success, discipline and boldness to make a name of the school. While learning artistic values, students should provide their attention to the physique. Save water and every student should plant a single sapling at least and take its care, said Adv. Chaitanya Bramhankar to give a message to the students.

Ratnakar Velis, Manohar Gadgil, Ashumati Tonpe, Ramesh Mate, headmistress Nutan Kotwal, Vimal Kakad, Sunita Khardekar, Ujjwala Borse, Leena Mungse, Anant Kulkarni, Nitin Deore, Bhagyashri Mohite, Nisha Deshmukh and Jyoti Thorat were present. Prachi and Rajesh Bairagi read a report. Vimal Kakad made the introductory speech, while Gauri Joshi proposed the vote of thanks.

Office bearers praise students

Students presented their inner talents in the annual gathering. Office bearers, teachers and parents were present to praise them. Students with their quality performance introduced artistes, writers, freedom fighters, singers and leaders.

– Vimal Kakad, headmistress, Swami Vivekanand primary school, Indiranagar

Scope for inner talents of students

A dais had been made available for students in the form of annual gathering to provide a scope to their inner talents. The theme of the gathering was a folk culture of Maharashtra. Students overwhelmingly participated in the gathering. Three schools came together for the first time and made the annual gathering a success.

– Nutan Kotwal, headmistress, Swami Vivekanand English medium school, Ravivar Peth