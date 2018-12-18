Students’ Council formed at MUHS: Trupti Joshi from Nashik elected as vice president

NASHIK: The students council of Maharashtra Univesity of Health Sciences (MUHS) has been formed unopposed for academic year 2018-2019. On the occasion, all the representatives of the council were elected unopposed with three represetatives from the students have been elected for MUHS senate, while for the students council, one president, one general secretary, two vice presidents and two joint secretaries have also been eleced unopposed.

Trupti Arvindbhai Joshi of Smt K B Avhad Homeopathic Medical College, Nashik has been elected unopposed as the Vice President to the council. On the unopposed election to the council, MUHS registrar Dr Kalidas Chavan urged the newly elected candidates that they must ensure that various welfare schemes launched by the university in the larger interest of students should reach every student.

They should put their efforts on solving various problems faced by the students and should try to redress their grievances amicably and doubts if any.

The students who have been elected unoppsed to the senate of the university are Jamkar Padmasingh Narayan of Sonajirao Kshirsagar homeopathic Medical College, Beed; Bokriya Abhinandan Kishore of Vidarbha Youth Welfare Society Dental College and Hospital, Amaravati; and Chaudhari Nikheel Rajendra of KVTR Ayurved College, Shirpur.

While for students council, Shivraj Kale of R A Potdar Medical College, Mumbai has been elected unopposed as President; Bhoir Pavankumar Rohidas of Late Kedari Redekar Ayurved College, Kolhapur and Joshi Trupti Arvindbhai of Smt K B Avhad Homeopathic Medical College, Nashik as the as Vice Presidents.