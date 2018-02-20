Student of GGSPS selected for state level science exhibition

Nashik: The Government of India, Ministry of Science and Technology organized the 7th district level, Inspire Award Science Exhibition recently at Hindi Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Nashik for the academic year 2017-18.

Four students from Guru Gobind Singh Public School (GGSPS) were selected for the district level Exhibition. Shashank Jadhav from std VIth, Sayyed Ahmed Raza from std VIIth, Manish Singh from std VIIIth 8 and Nikita Thoke from std IX proudly presented their projects – the Drone, Terrorist Destroyer, Sweet corn seed Separator and the Straddling bus, respectively.

In all, 293 students presented their projects in this exhibition. Among them, 27 students were selected for the state level exhibition. Sayyed Ahmed Raza’s effective demonstration of the anti-terrorist robot, ‘the Terrorist Destroyer’ earned him kudos and a selection for the state level exhibition.

The management, CEO, Principal and staff of the school felicitated the young scientist Sayyed Ahmed Raza for his innovation and scientific zeal. The students were ably guided by their science teachers Swati Tope, Sonia Somase, Vaishali Kale and Subodh Katare.