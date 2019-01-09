Striking workers protest anti-labour policies, march to collectorate

NASHIK: Impacting normal life in several parts of the city, the joint action committee of workers and employees from diverse sectors of industry, bank, insurance, panchayant, MSEDCL, postal, Asha and transport associations besides employees from government and semi-govt departments, on Wednesday carried out march to district collectorate here in protest against alleged anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms.

The march which began at 11.00 am from Hutatma Anant Kanhere Maidan passed through CBS, ZP, Khadkali signal to culminate at Shalimar Chowk. During the rally, traffic jams were witnessed at busy CBS, Ashok Stambh, MG Road, RK and Vakilwadi areas for over one and half hours.

CITU pradesh president Dr D L Karad, Sitaram Thombare, Comrade Raju Desale, ITUC pradesh president and former MLA Jayprakash Chhajed and Jagdish Godse joined the march among thousands of trade union workers across the district.

Dr Karad addressing the striking employees said that the 2-day nationwide strike called by various trade unions was against injustice done by the government to workers across country on various issues pertaining to privatisation, minimum wages, sectors affected by note ban and GST.

ITUC pradesh president and former MLA Jayprakash Chhajed on the occasion protested govt’s anti-worker policies. He appealed unity among workers. The 10 central trade unions (CTUs) which had given a call for the two-day Bharat Bandh were protesting the government’s snub of their 12-point charter of demands seeking minimum wage of Rs. 18,000, social security for all workers and issue related to price rise.

The two-day nationwide strike by central trade unions impacted normal life. Educational institutes, rail, banking, postal and transport services witnessed disruption on Wednesday too. The unions have alleged that the government has failed to create jobs and grossly ignored unions’ 12-point charter of demands.

They are also opposed to the proposed amendments in Trade Union Act, 1926, saying those are irrational and extremely damaging to the independent functioning of unions. Farming communities, through their associations, had also extended support to the strike. Student and teacher organisations of various universities had also declared support.