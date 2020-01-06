Type to search

ताज्या बातम्यांसाठी आमचे टेलेग्राम चॅनल जॉईन करा
TELEGRAM
कांदा घसरला; उत्पादकांना धसका, Latest News Onion Rate Down Ahmednagar
Latest News
कांदा घसरला; उत्पादकांना धसका
Deshdoot Times DT City News

Strength of girl cadets to enhance by 22 % by 2022

Nikheel Pardeshi January 6, 2020 9:48 pm
Share

New Delhi : The strength of the girl’s cadets across the country in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) will be enhanced to 33 percent by 2022, Director General of NCC Lieutenant General Rajeev Chopra said. This year a total of 2155 cadets including 710 girl cadets from all the states and Union territories will be participating in the Republic Day camp.

In an interaction with media persons here Lt Gen Chopra said that the cadets from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and North Eastern region are also participating in the camp. The DG said dignitaries including Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Minister of State for Defence, Delhi Chief Minister, Chief of Defence Staff, Chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force will visit the camp.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

एअरफोर्सच्या ताफ्यात येणार फायटर व ट्रेनर विमाने
Sarvmat Digital November 7, 2019 8:09 pm

Leave a Comment

Live Tweets

व्हाट्सअँपवर बातम्या मिळवण्या साठी क्लिक करा
WHATSAPP

Related Stories

एअरफोर्सच्या ताफ्यात येणार फायटर व ट्रेनर विमाने

 

From Deshdoot Times

© 2019 Deshdoot.com All rights Reserved
error: Content is protected !!