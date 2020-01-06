Strength of girl cadets to enhance by 22 % by 2022

New Delhi : The strength of the girl’s cadets across the country in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) will be enhanced to 33 percent by 2022, Director General of NCC Lieutenant General Rajeev Chopra said. This year a total of 2155 cadets including 710 girl cadets from all the states and Union territories will be participating in the Republic Day camp.

In an interaction with media persons here Lt Gen Chopra said that the cadets from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and North Eastern region are also participating in the camp. The DG said dignitaries including Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Minister of State for Defence, Delhi Chief Minister, Chief of Defence Staff, Chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force will visit the camp.