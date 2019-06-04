Story of the Borgad Conservation Reserve

Nashik : Opposite the Ramshej Fort, 17 kilometres east of Nashik city on Nashik-Peint road, are a group of hills, among which the largest one is known as Borgad (or Bhorkada) standing high at 3,200 feet above sea level. These hills fall under the jurisdiction of the Forest Department. Restricted for passage due to Air Force station, Borgad is among the highest mountain around Nashik after Trimbak range.

In 2005, B Raha a member of the Nature Conservation Society of Nashik (NCSN), along with a few other members approached the authorities of the Air Force and Forest Department for permission to study the biodiversity of the area. A preliminary survey was carried out, which revealed large tracts of deforestation and a sparse population of birds and animals. The forest was denuded by overexploitation by the villagers bordering the hill , who cut the trees for firewood and timber. On a few occasions, the Leopard, Jungle Cat, Striped Hyena, Indian Peafowl, and many other forest birds were sighted during the initial surveys.

NCSN members then approached the villagers of Tungaldhara, at the foothills, to seek their cooperation and help to restore the forest cover and habitats of the area by planting indigenous trees in the degraded areas. NCSN then requested the Mahindra & Mahindra group to sponsor the restoration and protection of the areas with the help of the locals.

The reforestation drive, called Project Hariyali (Hindi synonym for greenery), soon got the backing of the employees, nature activists, school children, forest department, villagers and even the Indian Air Force in an endeavour to a common cause of restoring nature’s lost beauty. With the joint efforts, the proposed target of planting 1,50,000 species of native trees was achieved within a period of eight years.

The major emphasis was on saving the existing trees to lead to natural regeneration and benefit the birds fauna present in the area. Along with the afforestation drive, water holes were dug for wildlife to meet their needs during the dry season, and water tanks were constructed to supply water to the newly planted saplings for. Every sapling was backed with a small earthen pot, which was frequently filled with water during dry seasons to ensure the area around the sapling remains moist.

With time, the good results of the afforestation project, NCSN sent a proposal to the forest department for formation of a Conservation Reserve, with stakeholders being NCSN, the villagers of Tungaldhara, and the state forest department. In 2008, an area of 350 hectares was declared as Borgad Conservation Reserve, “for reasons of its ecological, faunal and floral significance”.

With the conservation measures undertaken, there has been a significant increase in bird diversity in the Borgad area with 80 species of forest birds recorded from the Borgad area. In 2014, Long-billed Vultures, which use to breed on the cliffs of Borgad around Ramshej Fort, made a reappearance. Two pairs now nest in the area every year. Among other records, around 20 pairs of Indian Blackbird (a breeding migrant to the area) now nest in Borgard, whereas only two or three pairs were present earlier.

Franklin’s Nightjars are breeding in the area with a resident population of 14 birds seen regularly. The other important bird species to colonize in the area are Indian Eagle-Owl, Bonelli’s Eagle, Eurasian Sparrowhawk, Shikra, Rufous-fronted Prinia, Indian Scimitar-Babbler, Orange-headed Thrush, White-bellied Minivet and a large number of Jungle Bush and Rock Bush Quails. Borgad is also visited by migrating birds including Amur Falcon, Montagu’s Harrier, Verditer Flycatcher, Blue-headed Rock Thrush, Red-breasted Flycatcher in winter and among the warbler are Large-billed Leaf-Warbler, Sykes Warbler, Orphean Warbler, Tickell’s Warbler, and Sulphur-bellied Warbler. Other wildlife include Common Monitor, Russell’s Viper, Palm Civet, Leopard, Black-naped Hare, Indian Porcupine, and Indian Grey Mongoose.

The monsoon flora emerges each year, and during the first week the season, a million Pink-stripped Lilies bloom and brighten up the area. There are three varieties of Karvi (Strobilanthes callosa) that bloom once every seven years, and also rare monsoon flora The overall survival rate of the planted trees is around 75%. The small village of Tungaldhara stands testimony to some of the benefits to people from nature conservation. The restored area has not only benefitted biodiversity, but it also profiting the locals.