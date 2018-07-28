Stick to drumsticks to fight malnutrition: ZP

Sandeep Chavan
NASHIK: To address malnutrition problem among children in the district, the Village Child Development Centers (VCDCs) under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme of Zilla Parishad, Nashik are leaving no stone unturned.
These Centers adopt various measures on a continuous basis to ensure that malnourished children should gain improvement in their health. Among these measures include admission of malnourished children — moderately acute malnourished (MAM) children and severely acute malnourished (SAM) children — in different VCDCs at various Anganwadi centers of the district and designing of health protocol and food protocol for these children in a stipulated timeframe.
Drumstick – an ordinary vegetable though its seems to be, its benefits however are umpteenth to address malnutrition problem among children. “It is affordable to every household. Easy to plant, easy to consume and high with nutritional values,” informed by Anil Landge, additional chief executive officer, Zilla Parishad, Nashik, while speaking to Deshdoot Times on Saturday on the backdrop of media report on the rising number of malnourished children in the district.
Drumstick is rich in iron, calcium, vitamin C, phosphorous, magnesium and traces of copper. It is helpful especially for the malnourished children to gain improvement in their health, Landge said. “We promote plantation of drumstick tree, distribute seeds at village level with the help of gram sevaks, anganwadis.
It is our regular and an all-season exercise. As like drumstick saplings, the ZP also promotes poultry farming. We offer free of cost two chickens to the family of the malnourished children for availability of eggs which are rich in protein,” he said.
The women and child welfare committees of the gram panchayats spend a major portion of its 10% allocated fund meant for women and child welfare towards redressing the malnourishment problem among children, the ZP official further said adding that a number of farmers nowadays are exporting their drumstick production while some of them coming forward to make available their produce in bulk for the benefit of the malnourished children.