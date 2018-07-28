Stick to drumsticks to fight malnutrition: ZP

Sandeep Chavan

NASHIK: To address malnutrition problem among children in the district, the Village Child Development Centers (VCDCs) under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme of Zilla Parishad, Nashik are leaving no stone unturned.

These Centers adopt various measures on a continuous basis to ensure that malnourished children should gain improvement in their health. Among these measures include admission of malnourished children — moderately acute malnourished (MAM) children and severely acute malnourished (SAM) children — in different VCDCs at various Anganwadi centers of the district and designing of health protocol and food protocol for these children in a stipulated timeframe.

Drumstick – an ordinary vegetable though its seems to be, its benefits however are umpteenth to address malnutrition problem among children. “It is affordable to every household. Easy to plant, easy to consume and high with nutritional values,” informed by Anil Landge, additional chief executive officer, Zilla Parishad, Nashik, while speaking to Deshdoot Times on Saturday on the backdrop of media report on the rising number of malnourished children in the district.

Drumstick is rich in iron, calcium, vitamin C, phosphorous, magnesium and traces of copper. It is helpful especially for the malnourished children to gain improvement in their health, Landge said. “We promote plantation of drumstick tree, distribute seeds at village level with the help of gram sevaks, anganwadis.

It is our regular and an all-season exercise. As like drumstick saplings, the ZP also promotes poultry farming. We offer free of cost two chickens to the family of the malnourished children for availability of eggs which are rich in protein,” he said.

The women and child welfare committees of the gram panchayats spend a major portion of its 10% allocated fund meant for women and child welfare towards redressing the malnourishment problem among children, the ZP official further said adding that a number of farmers nowadays are exporting their drumstick production while some of them coming forward to make available their produce in bulk for the benefit of the malnourished children.

“Nowadays we have got facility of consuming tablets if we are lacking with any Vitamin or protein. But tablets or capsules are artificial source, which do have side effects on longer terms. But if you go back in past, there were doctors who would advice us to consume banana fruit if we were lacking with potassium. Same way doctors would advice us to consume carrot and oranges if we were lacking with Vitamin A and Vitamin C. Same thing was followed with milk if we lacking with protein. Well here is solution for all the problems. You don’t have to spend Rs.500/- weekly to buy different fruits for gaining all this vitamins and protein because here’s the best tip in the world to gain the entire vitamin and protein which very easy to get from market. You just have to get drumsticks from the market and start consuming it as you like.”

– Experts opine