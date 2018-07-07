Steps taken to curtail gang fights in prison

Jeetendra Sapkale
Nashik: Fight between gangs is a common site inside prisons in the state, especially in Nashik Road central jail and Arthur Road jail where members of notorious gangs are lodged. Fight for space and supremacy in and outside jails is leading to severe violence in prisons.
The most notorious of such jail wars was at the Nashik Road central jail in 2002, when O P Singh, a former trusted aide of Rajan, was murdered by the henchmen of another Rajan aide, D K Rao. Singh, a former quality control officer at Mumbai’s Mazgaon Docks, had joined Rajan’s gang after his brother was murdered by the Ashwin Naik gang.
He emerged as one of Rajan’s key advisers but later fell out with him. Not just gangsters and dons, small time local criminals lodged in prison fight for supremacy. Some members of the local Tipper gang were involved in the assault against a prisoner some years ago.
However, the number of violent instances have come down at Nashik Road central jail since last few years. While speaking to daily Deshdoot Times about this, a senior jail official said that they are successful in bringing down such instances. They have adopted a different strategy to deal with members of the notorious gangs.
“We have divided members of the gangs by transferring them to other jails. As a result, the gangs have broken down and finished,” he added. However, he refused to give detail information about his strategy. “Senior officials from other jails also asked me about this, but I did not reveal my formula of success. It is my own way to deal with notorious criminals,” the jail official informed.
Hostilities and struggle for power within the jail are not new, as gangsters frequently assault rivals and recruit other inmates to beef up their own gangs – even in custody. The official said different models are being used to control the conflicts in prison, the official said. “The effect has been successful and popular among other prison officials in the state,” he added.
