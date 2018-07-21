Std XI admissions: 3603 students confirm admissions

Nashik: The second merit list for std XI admission was released on Thursday (July 19). Those students who were selected in this list had an opportunity to confirm their admissions on Saturday (July 21). As many as 8457 students were selected in the second merit list.

As many as 16,157 students got the opportunity to take admissions in the first and second merit list. 11,428 students out of them confirmed their admissions till Saturday. Rest 4,850 students have not confirmed their admissions yet.

It is mandatory for those students who got a college they preferred first to confirm their admissions, else they cannot take part in the second round. Two application forms have been rejected in the second round and 4,850 seats have remained vacant.

Students have their attention now to third cut-off list. As many as 27,000 seats are available in 57 junior colleges in the city for online admissions for arts, commerce and science faculties. Application forms by around 28,000 students have been received for this.