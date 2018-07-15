Std XI admissions: 2nd merit list to be released today

Nashik: Admissions in first merit list for std XI have been completed. Now, the second merit list will be released today (July 16). Out of 11,500 students, 5,498 students have completed their admissions after the release of the first merit list. As a result, as many as 21,000 students have their attention to the second merit list.

27,000 seats are available for online admission for arts, commerce and science faculties at 57 junior colleges in the city. Admission forms by as many as 28,000 students have been received for these seats. Compared to available seats, admission forms in highest number have been received for science and commerce faculties.

As a result, the cut off for the open category for science faculty in RYK science college was 95%, while it was 94.2% at Nashik Road’s Bytco College. The cut off at KTHM college was 93% and it was 92% in Bhonsala college in the first merit list.

Only 5,498 students have completed their admission process after the release of first merit list. As a result, a high number of students are on waiting list. The number of students who passed SSC examination with special distinction and first grade is high. As a result, students have to toil hard to take admission in the colleges of their interest.

Seat allocation for third cap round of engineering today

The admission process for first year of engineering degree has been started. After first cap round, 11,417 students have completed their admission process in Nashik division. Detail about vacant seats for third cap round has been declared on July 13. July 16 is last day to fill up option form.

Seats will be allocated on Tuesday (July 17). July 18-20 is the period for those students who will be selected in third cap round to confirm their admissions by visiting ARC centre. As many as 12,417 students have confirmed their admissions in first two cap rounds.

Compared to available seats, the number of admission forms is less. As many as 18,520 seats are available at 50 colleges in Nashik division. 17,086 students have filled up their admission forms for these. Considering less number of admission form, around 1500 seats will remain vacant.

Following allocation of seats on July 17 for third cap round, students have to confirm their admissions between July 18-20. They have to confirm their admissions using freeze and float option. If they get the faculty and college they prefer, they have to use freeze option for confirming their admissions.