Std XI admissions: 2nd merit list to be released on Thursday

Nashik: Admissions in first merit list for std XI have been completed. Following orders by Nagpur bench of Mumbai High Court, the second merit list will be released on Thursday (July 19).

Out of 11,500 students, 5,498 students have completed their admissions after release of first merit list. As a result, as many as 21,000 students have their attention to the second merit list.

The bench ordered the school education and sports department that do not give admissions for those quota seats which surrender by minority junior college and higher colleges from centralised admission process. The concerned seats are returning to management of concerned colleges, mentions the order.

It is mandatory for minority junior colleges and higher colleges to conduct admission process for 50% minority, 20% in-house and 5% management seats at their level. It is mandatory to fill 50% seats reserved for minority students by admitting the students from minority community.

27,000 seats are available for online admission for arts, commerce and science faculties at 57 junior colleges in the city. Admission forms by as many as 28,000 students have been received for these seats. Compared to available seats, admission forms in highest number have been received for science and commerce faculties.

As a result, the cut off for open category for science faculty in RYK science college was 95%, while it was 94.2% at Nashik Road’s Bytco College. The cut off at KTHM college was 93% and it was 92% in Bhonsala college in first merit list.