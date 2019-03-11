Stay on works not initiated due to CoC: Radhakrishna Game

Nashik: After the Model Code of Conduct has come into a force for Lok Sabha elections, those works for which work order has not been issued and those works which do not begin despite work order cannot be done.

On the backdrop of this, administration of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has closed work order and tender registration notebook on Sunday, informed Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game on Monday.

In the meantime, as a decision over tender process for Goda project, Gaothan development and city bus service project will not be taken due to the Model Code of Conduct, these works and other development works in the city have stayed.

Following enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, returning officer and District Collector Radhakrishnan B immediately convened an urgent meeting of administrative officials on Monday. Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B was present for the meeting.

He informed media persons about discussions over to follow the Model Code of Conduct that took place in the meeting. The Municipal Commissioner stated that municipal office bearers surrendered their vehicles and a process to hand over them to the district collectorate is going on.

As per instructions by the Election Commission of India a new tender process for any development works cannot be floated. In addition, a work order for any work will not be issued. Those works which are not started despite issuance of work order cannot be started.

The ongoing tender process of some development works will continue, however, a work order cannot be issued. In case there is no response to the tender process, the tender process cannot be floated again. Guidance from the District Collector will be sought in case of emergency, he added.

Brake to Goda project, Gaothan development works The tender process for Goda project and Gaothan development works under the smart city mission has been floated again after dividing these works.

As these works have a period of 30-45 days, only a tender process will be completed. Final decision or process of work order will not be done over this. Some works in it will be affected by the Model Code of Conduct, confirmed the Municipal Commissioner.

The city service of NMC will also be delayed. After the standing committee had inflated the figures of the budget, the Mayor approved it after incorporating suggestions which were received following discussions in the General Body Meeting.

However, as the proposal regarding the budget which was passed by the General Body Meeting has not sent yet to the administration, it is stuck after the Model Code of Conduct has come into the force.