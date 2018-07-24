State-wide bandh today; city police on alert

NASHIK: With the agitation by Maratha community in Maharashtra for reservation in government jobs and education turning violent on Tuesday with protests being organised on roads and highways blocking traffic and torching vehicles, the district administration, on the backdrop of today’s state-wide bandh called by Maratha outfits, has issued alert to all the sub-divisional officers and tehsildars that they should keep themselves in constant touch with police commissioner to avoid any untoward incident ensuring that bandh should be passed off peacefully.

“All tehsildars, subdivisional officers in the district have been instructed to keep strict vigil and maintain law and order ensuring that Wednesday’s bandh should be passed off peacefully. MSRTC has also been instructed to take precautionary steps while dealing with the protestors,” informed by resident dy district collector Ramdas Khedkar on Tuesday ahead of today’s shut down.

Three MSRTC buses in city areas and 2 buses in rural areas have been damaged by the protesting agitators on Tuesday. MSRTC divisional controller Nitin Maind has sought police protection to run the buses smoothly in the division.

The agitation turned violent on Wednesday as three more protestors tried to attempt suicide by jumping into the river at Devgaon Rangari in Kannad taluka. On Monday, a 27-year-old protester Kakasaheb Shinde jumped to his death in the Godavari river and his death has triggered a fresh set of protests in several parts of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, after receiving secret information about today’s agitation in the city, the district administration has deployed as many as 10 search and rescue teams in Ramkund area to avoid any untoward incident. The city police had received secret information that some of the agitators would attempt suicide by jumping into Godavari river.

The city police, meanwhile, has made arrangements to keep in check the law and order situation during the bandh. The bus service from Nashik to Aurangabad has been partially suspended due to the protesters who on Tuesday blocked the Ahmednagar-Aurangabad highway and damaged a dozen vehicles, including a police van and a bus, in Gangakhed tehsil of Parbhani district. They also attacked the vehicle of Shiv Sena MP Chandrakant Khaire when he went to attend Shinde’s funeral.