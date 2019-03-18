State records 410C temperature

Lowest minimum temperature in Nashik
Nashik: As maximum and minimum temperature in the state is rising for the last 3-4 days, the maximum temperature has risen to 41 degree Celsius. People have started feeling summer heat in March itself.
On the other hand, the weather department has predicted light rainfall in the next two days. When the state is feeling summer heat, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Nashik.
Vidarbha, Marathwada and central Maharashtra are reeling under the summer heat. Following light rainfall in some parts of Vidarbha on Sunday, mercury in this area has risen to 40 degree Celsius. Marathwada is also witnessing the summer heat.
The minimum temperature in some parts in Marathwada and Vidarbha has slightly risen. Central Maharashtra and Kokan-Goa area have witnessed a slight fall in the minimum temperature. As the maximum temperature has risen in many parts, the state is started to feel the summer heat in March.
Highest 41.2 degree Celsius temperature has been recorded at Parbhani on Monday, while the lowest minimum temperature as 14.2 degree Celsius has been recorded at Nashik. Followed by this, minimum temperature as 15 degree Celsius has been recorded at Ahmednagar.
Roads are wearing a deserted look during the afternoon and people are seen not stepping outside to protest themselves from the heat.