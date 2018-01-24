State level seminar held at Ashoka Business School

Nashik: A two-day state level seminar was conducted by Ashoka Business School under Quality Improvement Programme of Savitribai Phule Pune University on the topic ‘Recent advances and challenges in the field of Management, Business and Economics’.

Nilesh Lolayekar CEO of Infinite 1 Company graced the event as the chief guest. In his keynote address he spoke about how demonetization and GST, the mega reforms helped in India’s perception viz-z.viz other nations. He emphasised the importance of GST and the opportunities present for growth.

Dr. Rajendra Takale, director ABS in his introduction explained the objective behind the conference. He spoke about the relevance of this topic in today’s age and, welcomed all the researchers and guides who came here. Dr. Bhende, administrator, AEF appreciated the efforts taken for organising the seminar.

Milind Pande, senior manager – Purchase, Legrand explained the basic concept of GST with case studies in a very lucid and simple manner. Dr. Vinayak Govilkar shared some of his life experiences and motivated the people for more contribution in the field of research.

Dr. Aditi Mishal, a revolutionist academic entrepreneur shared her belief of being the change one wants to see in the world and explained how she actively drives various collaborative social initiatives and contextual research with governmental authorities, corporates, and her university including students. Vedanshu Patil, graphologist and founder, Bizhawk International, inspired the session in choosing entrepreneurial career rather than the typical job approach.

The seminar included many interesting and brainstorming topics about the recent trends in Business, Management and Economics by way of guest lectures and paper presentation by faculties and Students from various institutions. Prof. Manisha Bhamre of ABS compered the session. Prof. Vaibhav Bhalerao, co-ordinator of the event proposed the vote of thanks. All the participants received the certificates after the session. The faculties and the students took sincere efforts to make this seminar a success.