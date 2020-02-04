State-level lawyers’ conference on Feb 15

Nashik: Maharashtra and Goa Bar Council and Nashik Bar Association have jointly organised the first state-level lawyers’ conference on February 15 and 16. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobade will be present on the occasion, informed chairman of Maharashtra and Goa Bar Council Adv Avinash Bhide, chief convener Adv Jayant Jaibhave and chairman of Nashik Bar Association Adv Nitin Thakre in a media briefing on Wednesday.

The conference will be inaugurated in the campus of the district court. The new executive body of Maharashtra and Goa Bar Council has decided to organise the first state-level lawyers’ conference. Accordingly, it has been decided to organise a two-day conference in the campus of the district considering bhoomipujan ceremony of new building district court building.

Chief Justice of India Bobade will inaugurate the conference. Justice Dhananjay Chandrachud and justice Bhushan Gavai will be present as chief guests. Chief Minister Uddhav Thakeray will also guide the conference. Lawyers should attend the conference in large numbers, urged the organisers.

Meanwhile, discussions over mediums and measures for rapid delivery of justice, decentralisation of Supreme court and the district court, new challenges before the profession of lawyers and measures for them, free legal assistance and basic rights will be held during the conference and various experts will provide their guidance on the occasion.